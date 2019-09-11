ANCYL presidential hopeful vows to tackle eThekwini service issues, graft
Sabelo was elected chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure development committee in the municipality on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) presidential hopeful Thanduxolo Sabelo has vowed to tackle poor service delivery in eThekwini and get rid of underperforming contractors.
Sabelo was elected chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development committee in the municipality on Tuesday.
He takes over from Mondli Mthembu, who was axed from the position, together with former mayor Zandile Gumede and the executive committee that she led.
Mthembu, like Gumede, faces charges of racketeering, fraud and corruption related to the 2016 waste collection tender and is currently out on R50,000 bail.
Sabelo said his first order of business as new eThekwini chairperson for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development would be to remove all non-performing contractors.
Sabelo vowed to solve the water and electricity provision issues in the city. Adding to his list of promises, Sabelo said he would revive staff morale at the municipality and combat corruption.
He expressed his excitement about the new position within the municipality and said he would continue to serve the ANCYL.
