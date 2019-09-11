ANC urges communities to help state gather intelligence on criminal activities

This comes after government officials admitted that Crime Intelligence failed to alert authorities of the threat of xenophobic violence timely before recent outbreaks of violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on South Africans to support organs of state in the gathering of intelligence about criminal activity in their communities.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that while the governing party did not have doubts about the state’s intelligence capacity, society needed to get back to basics.

"Everyone in South Africa must be an intelligence officer. Communities know where drug lords are, communities know who is committing what crime, so our own communities must be our intelligence and I think we are going back to basics because that's how we have been operating in the past so that we support those organs of state which are doing their work."

MORE POLICE

Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun said that the city has deployed more than 1,000 JMPD officers since the latest violence broke out.

Despite the situation calming down, Sun said they would be monitoring violent hotspots in the CBD.

Foreign nationals have been targetted in deadly xenophobic flare-ups around the city this month.

Sun admitted that the city and JMPD officers were caught unprepared to deal with the sporadic violent attacks against foreign nationals.

He said that they'd since learned their lesson and were vigilant.

"National government now needs to come to us. It's not a political issue anymore, this is the stability of our country. We have not been receiving intelligence because that there is information but not intelligence."

But he said they could not do it alone and called for an increase in the number of public order police to be deployed in Gauteng.

Sun reiterated that the city was not prejudiced against foreign nationals by demanding that all those who were in the country must be documented.