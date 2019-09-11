‘A Dry White Season’ screens in Toronto as part of 30th anniversary

Starring Marlon Brando, Donald Sutherland and Zakes Mokae, the film is screening at the Toronto Film Festival as part of its anniversary commemoration.

TORONTO - The film A Dry White Season, based on the book by André Brink, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Starring Marlon Brando, Donald Sutherland and Zakes Mokae, the film is screening at the Toronto Film Festival as part of its anniversary commemoration this week.

In 1989, director Euzhan Palcy became the first black female filmmaker to direct a studio movie with A Dry White Season.

she said: "A Dry White Season is a Hollywood production but not a Hollywood film. It was important to tell the right story with the right people.”

Unable to film in South Africa at the time, she told Eyewitness News she used Zimbabwe as a stand-in for Soweto.

“I was willing to die to make that movie. I had to do it.”

The film will play again in Toronto as part of a retrospective of Palzy’s work later this year.