‘A Dry White Season’ screens in Toronto as part of 30th anniversary
Starring Marlon Brando, Donald Sutherland and Zakes Mokae, the film is screening at the Toronto Film Festival as part of its anniversary commemoration.
TORONTO - The film A Dry White Season, based on the book by André Brink, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
Starring Marlon Brando, Donald Sutherland and Zakes Mokae, the film is screening at the Toronto Film Festival as part of its anniversary commemoration this week.
In 1989, director Euzhan Palcy became the first black female filmmaker to direct a studio movie with A Dry White Season.
she said: "A Dry White Season is a Hollywood production but not a Hollywood film. It was important to tell the right story with the right people.”
Unable to film in South Africa at the time, she told Eyewitness News she used Zimbabwe as a stand-in for Soweto.
“I was willing to die to make that movie. I had to do it.”
The film will play again in Toronto as part of a retrospective of Palzy’s work later this year.
A Dry White Season The Story South Africa, 1976. The police ruled Gordon Ngubene's death a suicide. But Afrikaans school teacher Ben du Toit (Donald Sutherland) knew he was the victim of police torture. Seeking justice, Ben hires Ian McKenzie (Marlon Brando) to represent the family. Ben risks his family and career to take on a system run by racists, thugs and murderers. Jurgen Prochnow and Susan Sarandon also star. Credit : MGM This movie is available on Amazon see here: https://amzn.to/2NJAnSG Comments welcomePosted by Top Movie Scenes on Wednesday, 6 March 2019
