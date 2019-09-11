60 taxis impounded, cellphones seized in CT traffic blitz
The vehicles were impounded for operating without a permit or in violation of permit conditions.
CAPE TOWN - Sixty taxis have been impounded during a blitz by Cape Town traffic officers.
Operation Zero Tolerance took place on Tuesday.
They also impounded the cellphones of nearly 70 motorists, more than 1,000 fines were issued and a driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The City of Cape Town's traffic services' Richard Coleman: "In the CBD 31 taxis and 45 cellphones were impounded and 963 fines issued. Between Mowbray and Fish Hoek, officers impounded 29 vehicles, 24 cellphones and issued 229 fines."
