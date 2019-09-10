Zikalala to ‘pressure’ SAPS to thoroughly probe Natasha Conabeer's death
Natasha Conabeer died on Monday, a few hours after she was dropped off at her mother's house and rushed to hospital.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday said he would ensure that a thorough investigation was conducted into the death of Natasha Conabeer, making sure that the perpetrators are arrested.
Zikalala was speaking after visiting the family in Inanda township, north of Durban.
Conabeer had been reported missing for three weeks before she died.
Family spokesperson Nosipho Goba said Conabeer was a noble person.
Goba said doctors suspect that she was poisoned as they found large quantities of paracetamol in her body.
Zikalala said he would put pressure on police to investigate the circumstances that led to her death.
“What we also want to ensure is that investigation and those perpetrators are arrested, not given bail and also are given heavy sentences.”
He said government would also intensify campaigns aimed at alleviating the scourge of violence against women and children.
He has also called on communities in the province to join efforts with government.
