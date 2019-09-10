Wits Business School says Motsoeneng was never a lecturer at the institution
Hlaudi Motsoeneng was testifying at the state capture commission where he said the institution turned his lectures into the syllabus.
JOHANNESBURG - The Wits Business School denied claims made by the former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was a lecturer at the university.
He was testifying at the state capture commission on Tuesday where he said the institution turned his lectures into the syllabus.
In a statement, Wits Business School said this was not true.
“Hlaudi Motsoeneng was invited to take part in a breakfast panel discussion at WBS on 6 December 2013. A guest speaker does not make an academic. At no stage has Mr Motsoeneng lectured at WBS, nor has any material authored by him formed part of the curriculum of any of our programmes,” the School also tweeted.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng was invited to take part in a breakfast panel discussion at WBS on 6 Dec 2013. A guest speaker does not make an academic. At no stage has Mr Motsoeneng lectured at WBS, nor has any material authored by him formed part of the curriculum of any of our programmes.— Wits Business School (@witsbschool) September 10, 2019
Earlier, Motsoeneng said like him, there were many at the SABC who didn't have matric certificates.
He said some of the people who conduct interviews at the public broadcaster were clueless and that it was talent, not degrees that drew audiences.
“People who are acting as actors in your soapies and dramas, some of them don’t even have matric.”
