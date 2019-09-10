View all in Latest
Go

Witness tells court Nicholas Ninow tried to attack her with belt

Ninow is facing charges of rape and defeating the ends of justice.

FILE: Nicholas Ninow, the man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a restaurant bathroom in Pretoria, appears in the Magistrates Court in Pretoria on 5 March 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Nicholas Ninow, the man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a restaurant bathroom in Pretoria, appears in the Magistrates Court in Pretoria on 5 March 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has heard testimony about how 22-year-old Nicholas Ninow locked himself in a cubicle with his victim.

Ninow is facing charges of rape and defeating the ends of justice.

He’s admitted to raping a seven-year-old girl last year.

Ninow pleaded guilty to the charges against him. This after State prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni read the charge sheet to the court.

The State then called its first witness, a waitress at the restaurant.

She detailed how Ninow was found in the women’s toilet cubicle after they forced open the door.

The witness said Ninow tried to attack them with a belt.

Thereafter, the waitress who may not be named, said she ran out into the restaurant, screaming that the doors should be closed.

A second witness, Johan Fourie, told the court how Ninow went to the toilet and a few minutes later he heard a commotion.

