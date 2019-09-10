WC will get most qualified person for top police job, says Fritz

CAPE TOWN - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he was satisfied with the process to appoint a police commissioner for the Western Cape.

This despite a missed deadline to conclude the process by the end of August.

Fritz said he was confident the Western Cape would get the most qualified person for police’s top job in the province.

He said national police management had ensured a smooth process.

“I am very confident. I was there and saw how it’s being handled. I am confident in the national police management’s office.”

Police will be conducting final interviews for the post of Western Cape police commissioner later this month.

Lieutenant-general Sindile Mfazi will be the caretaker police chief until a permanent one is appointed.