WC govt orders probe into corruption at George Municipality

MEC Anton Bredell said the investigation would focus on the George Integrated Public Transport Network and irregular appointments made at the municipality, among other grievances.

The George Municipality. Picture: Facebook.com
The George Municipality. Picture: Facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has ordered an investigation following allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption at the George Municipality.

Bredell said the investigation would focus on the George Integrated Public Transport Network and irregular appointments made at the municipality, among other grievances.

Bredell’s spokesperson James Brent Styan said: “The province prides itself in taking action against allegations of this nature. We hope to see this investigation concluded as quickly as possible.”

