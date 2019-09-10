WATCH LIVE: MPs debate xenophobic attacks, gender-based violence marches
It's been a tense few weeks for South Africa with attacks on foreign-owned shops and foreign nationals across Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of Parliament are on Tuesday debating the recent incidents of violence, criminality and various protests in the country.
It's been a tense few weeks for South Africa with attacks on foreign-owned shops and foreign nationals across Gauteng.
Two people have been killed, bringing to 12 the number of casualties from the attacks since last week.
On the other hand, South Africans have been taking to the streets in protest against gender-based violence, calling for harsher punishment for perpetrators and action from government.
