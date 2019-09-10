WATCH LIVE: Motsoeneng set to respond to claims against him at Zondo inquiry

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is set to respond to the allegations made against him by other witnesses at the state capture inquiry.

The inquiry will also hear from Post Office digital migration project manager Anton van Vuuren, who is giving testimony before Motsoeneng.

