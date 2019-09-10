WATCH LIVE: Motsoeneng says it’s about talent, not qualifications

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was justifying why he continued to rise even as various letters were written to him to get his matric qualification.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has the state capture commission in stitches as he tries to convince Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that his talent was more important than education in broadcasting.

Motsoeneng is on Tuesday responding to the allegations made against him by other witnesses at the state capture inquiry.

He said some of the people who conduct interviews at the public broadcaster were clueless and that it was talent and not degrees that drew audiences.

“People who are actors in your soapies and dramas, some of them don’t even have matric. I think even judges watch these people and they’re so excited.”