Vaal teen (14) arrested for fatally stabbing fellow pupil (17)
It is alleged the two pupils started fighting over a cellphone which resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim with a knife on the chest.
JOHANNESBURG - A 17-year-old pupil has been killed by a 14-year-old fellow learner at Tokelo Secondary School in Evaton, the Vaal.
It is alleged the two pupils started fighting over a cellphone, which resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim with a knife on the chest.
The grade 10 pupil died on the scene.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock at the incident.
The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The police are investigating this matter; they already arrested the perpetrator. We have already sent the team of professionals to provide counselling and necessary support to the school community that is your school population, teachers and everyone who is involved in the school.”
More in Local
-
Guateng state hospitals to get R2 billion facelift
-
Magashule: All shops, local or foreign-owned, must be registered
-
2 suspects arrested for murder of Mfuleni cop
-
Sadag: Depression is still the leading cause of suicide in SA
-
Malema: I'll comment to discharging firearm charges in court
-
Wits Business School says Motsoeneng was never a lecturer at the institution
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.