Vaal teen (14) arrested for fatally stabbing fellow pupil (17)

It is alleged the two pupils started fighting over a cellphone which resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim with a knife on the chest.

Picture: pexels.com
Picture: pexels.com
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 17-year-old pupil has been killed by a 14-year-old fellow learner at Tokelo Secondary School in Evaton, the Vaal.

It is alleged the two pupils started fighting over a cellphone, which resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim with a knife on the chest.

The grade 10 pupil died on the scene.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock at the incident.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The police are investigating this matter; they already arrested the perpetrator. We have already sent the team of professionals to provide counselling and necessary support to the school community that is your school population, teachers and everyone who is involved in the school.”

