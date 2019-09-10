UPDATE: 4 trucks torched overnight in WC

The latest report claims a truck was set alight near Lwandle in Strand on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN – It’s understood four trucks were torched overnight on in the Western Cape. The latest report claims a truck was set alight near Lwandle in Strand on Monday night.

This after news that three trucks were petrol-bombed on the N7 during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, a cement truck was petrol-bombed near Moorreesburg. It's understood that two vehicles had forced it off the road. It was set alight and completely destroyed.

Minutes later, another truck was petrol-bombed near the Porterville turn-off. The driver had pulled over to sleep and was seriously wounded in the attack.

At 2am, a truck loaded with chicken was set alight near Piekenierskloof. In that incident, the driver was doused with petrol, but he was unharmed.