Thanduxolo Sabelo says he's available for ANCYL’s presidency nomination

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said he was still open to be nominated to become president of the league.

On Tuesday, Sabelo also dismissed reports that he took up a senior council position in the eThekwini Municipality because his age disqualified him from taking over from Collen Maine.

Instead, Sabelo admitted that his deployment to the eThekwini council came as a shock to him but it didn’t mean he was out of the race to lead the ANCYL. He took up a full-time position at the municipality as an executive councillor and chairperson of the city’s human settlements and infrastructure committee.

Sabelo said he took up the position as instructed by the ANC. But he said his new position and his age could not prevent him from being president of the ANCYL if his nomination was successful.

“I am a member of the youth league for the next three years. I’ve seen that most of you have been arguing that I’ve taken up this responsibility because I’ve come of age, it’s not true, I’m still very young,” he said.

The ANCYL is led by a task team following the disbandment of the structure. The task team was mandated to organise the national elective conference of the youth league.

Sabelo said the priorities of the new leadership should include ensuring youth employment.

“The next term of office of the youth league with its president must only be about jobs for the youth.”

The 33-year-old firebrand who is reported to have fallen out with ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede after she failed to allocate R1 billion for youth development in eThekwini, said he would ensure that young people benefit from economic opportunities in his new department in the city.