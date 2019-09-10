Sweet Homes upgrade project in CT nears completion despite murders
The first phase of the project, which is nearing completion at a cost of R60 million rand, started in 2017.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said its Sweet Homes informal settlement upgrade project in Philippi was marred by extreme violence.
The first phase of the project, which is nearing completion at a cost of R60 million rand, started in 2017.
However, the city said the true cost was heartbreakingly high, especially for the Sweet Homes community.
Last week, law enforcement officers Jan Nieuwenhuys and Simtembile Nyangiwe were shot dead while protecting contract workers on the Sweet Homes site.
In May, eight community members were shot and killed, six of them were members of the Sweet Homes project steering committee.
A month before that, a construction worker was shot dead and in November last year two security guards were gunned down.
Human Settlements mayco member Malusi Booi said while this project was horrific, the completion of its first phase was a testament to the resilience of city staff, contractors and residents.
He said there were several projects across the metro plagued by vandalism, theft, gangsterism and community unrest, but services in these areas would be delivered.
Popular in Local
-
Witness details finding Nicholas Ninow in women’s bathroom
-
Xenophobia attacks won't affect relations between SA, Nigeria - ambassador
-
3 trucks petrol-bombed on N7 highway in WC
-
Police seize R85m of cocaine from ship in EC
-
R304 closed as protesters burn tyres, barricade roads in Klipheuwel
-
EFF's Malema denies link to stolen VBS millions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.