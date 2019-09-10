View all in Latest
Go

Sitole orders 72-hour plan to catch CT cop killer

His partner, a 52-year-old warrant officer, succumbed to his injuries after Sunday night’s shooting.

FILE: National Commissioner of Police General Khehla Sitole. Picture: GCIS
FILE: National Commissioner of Police General Khehla Sitole. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mfuleni based police officer remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the neck in Wesbank.

His partner, a 52-year-old warrant officer, succumbed to his injuries after Sunday night’s shooting.

Several officers have been killed in separate incidents across the city over the past few days.

The Mfuleni constable and his deceased partner were shot by a suspect they confronted outside a tavern in Diepwater, in Wesbank.

The warrant officer, who has been a SAPS member for the past 32 years, was shot in the head and died an hour after arriving at the hospital.

The police’s Vish Naidu said National Police Commissioner Khehla John Sitole ordered the mobilisation of a 72-hour activation plan to catch the killer.

On Sunday morning, an off-duty police officer stationed in Delft was stabbed to death in an apparent robbery close to his home in Kleinvlei.

Last week, two Cape Town law enforcement officers were shot and killed in Philippi while protecting construction workers.

Timeline

Popular in Local

