SAPS top brass to review anti-rape strategy
JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole said that the anti-rape strategy was being reviewed and that even police officers would be trained to be sensitive in their approach to cases involving gender-based violence.
Sitole spoke to Eyewitness News following his meeting with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The meeting comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced government's plans to deal with the scourge of violence against women and children.
Sitole said that the SAPS was changing its approach with how it dealt with gender violence cases.
"We've decided to review the anti-rape strategy and we are now introducing a sexual and gender-based violence strategy [sic]."
He said that men and women in blue and prosecutors would also be trained to deal with such cases.
"There is a training and development programme and at the moment it has been extended to include prosecution, which means that the SAPS and prosecution will train together."
Sitole has warned that there would be penalties for those that fail to treat the cases with the due attention and sensitivity they deserve.
