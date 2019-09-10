Sacked SABC COO Maroleng legally challenging his dismissal
In court papers seen by Eyewitness News, Chris Maroleng says his firing is unlawful.
JOHANNESBURG - Sacked SABC chief operations officer (COO) Chris Maroleng has filed to appeal his dismissal by the public broadcaster.
In court papers seen by Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Maroleng wants the decision to terminate his contract with the SABC - which came into effect in April - to be set aside as he believes it was unlawful.
In a statement issued in April, the SABC stated: "After due consideration of the findings and recommendations of a disciplinary process, the board resolved to terminate the contract of employment of its Chief Operations Officer, Mr Chris Maroleng, with immediate effect."
Maroleng was found guilty of three charges related to gross negligence among others.
According to the disciplinary inquiry report also seen by EWN, Maroleng was found guilty of breaching his fiduciary duties as a director after writing a recommendation letter for former employee Marcia Mahlalela, who left the institution under a cloud of suspicion.
The report states that Maroleng downplayed allegations of misconduct, which Mahlalela was facing before she resigned from the SABC. Mahlalela was due to appear before a disciplinary committee before she resigned.
Popular in Local
-
DJ Fresh: Current sexual assault allegations are false, without basis
-
Wynberg Boys High pupil in trouble after rape 'joke'
-
Dros rape trial: Ex-childminder recounts day Nicholas Ninow raped little girl
-
Hundreds of Nigerians to take free evacuation from SA
-
Witness tells court Nicholas Ninow tried to attack her with belt
-
'It’s absolute rubbish' - Malema still denies receiving VBS millions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.