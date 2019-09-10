SA's investment-grade rating depends on pace of reforms - Moody's
Ratings firm Moody’s said on Tuesday fiscal risks and political constraints to economic reform in South Africa were reflected in its current credit but that maintaining the level depended on how quickly the Ramaphosa-led government can implement promised reforms.
JOHANNESBURG - Ratings firm Moody’s said on Tuesday fiscal risks and political constraints to economic reform in South Africa were reflected in its current credit rating of one notch above speculative grade but that maintaining the level depended on how quickly the Ramaphosa-led government can implement promised reforms.
“A lot of the deterioration we have witnessed is embedded in the ratings level and the past downgrades. The question of course, is going forward. Our expectation is stabilisation in debt,” said Moody’s lead analyst for South Africa Lucie Villa at a credit conference in Johannesburg.
Popular in Business
-
Moody's cuts SA's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.7%
-
MTN heads to court over R5m fine in WhatsApp bundle case
-
Amcu declares a dispute in wage talks with platinum firms
-
Ben Ngubane explains Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s rise at the SABC
-
Rand firms ahead of manufacturing data
-
MTN to stay in Nigeria despite xenophobia retaliation attacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.