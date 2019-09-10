View all in Latest
SA's investment-grade rating depends on pace of reforms - Moody's

Ratings firm Moody’s said on Tuesday fiscal risks and political constraints to economic reform in South Africa were reflected in its current credit but that maintaining the level depended on how quickly the Ramaphosa-led government can implement promised reforms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the World Economic Forum Africa event at the CTICC in Cape Town on 4 September 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the World Economic Forum Africa event at the CTICC in Cape Town on 4 September 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ratings firm Moody’s said on Tuesday fiscal risks and political constraints to economic reform in South Africa were reflected in its current credit rating of one notch above speculative grade but that maintaining the level depended on how quickly the Ramaphosa-led government can implement promised reforms.

“A lot of the deterioration we have witnessed is embedded in the ratings level and the past downgrades. The question of course, is going forward. Our expectation is stabilisation in debt,” said Moody’s lead analyst for South Africa Lucie Villa at a credit conference in Johannesburg.

