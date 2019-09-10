Robyn Johannes finally finds a new home

The 33-year-old joins Cape-based side as a free agent after he was released by Bidvest Wits before the closure of the August transfer window.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC confirmed the signing former Cape Town City, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates defender Robyn Johannes.

Stellies took to their Twitter page on Tuesday saying: "It’s official, Robyn Johannes is now part of the Stellenbosch FC family."