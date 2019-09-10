R304 closed as protesters burn tyres, barricade roads in Klipheuwel

According to the City of Cape Town’s traffic department, the R302 has been closed to traffic.

CAPE TOWN - Protesters in the Klipheuwel area have set alight tyres and barricaded the roadway.

According to the City of Cape Town’s traffic department, the R304 has been closed to traffic.

The city’s spokesperson Richard Coleman explained: “Due to protests in the Klipheuwel area, there are tyres alight. The R304 is closed between Philadelphia Road and Klipheuwel Road.”

The reason for the protest is not clear yet, but authorities are monitoring the situation.