Police seize R85m of cocaine from ship in EC
The cocaine was found in a container that was loaded with bananas in a ship and had docked at the port of Ngqura.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are seeking more details as they investigate an R85 million drugs find in the Eastern Cape.
The cocaine was found in a container that was loaded with bananas in a ship and had docked at the port of Ngqura.
The police's Katlego Mogale said that the vessel was from Ecuador and was making its way to Cape Town when it was searched.
"We are trying to find out where they were from because the vessel is originally from Ecuador in South America and the containers were destined for Cape Town. At this point, we're trying to find out whether the actual narcotics were destined for a person or persons in Cape Town."
Popular in Local
-
Witness details finding Nicholas Ninow in women’s bathroom
-
Xenophobia attacks won't affect relations between SA, Nigeria - ambassador
-
Officials concede SA’s intelligence failed to pre-empt xenophobic attacks
-
EFF's Malema denies link to stolen VBS millions
-
R304 closed as protesters burn tyres, barricade roads in Klipheuwel
-
MTN fined for hiking WhatsApp data bundle price
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.