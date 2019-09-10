Police seize R85m of cocaine from ship in EC

The cocaine was found in a container that was loaded with bananas in a ship and had docked at the port of Ngqura.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are seeking more details as they investigate an R85 million drugs find in the Eastern Cape.

The cocaine was found in a container that was loaded with bananas in a ship and had docked at the port of Ngqura.

The police's Katlego Mogale said that the vessel was from Ecuador and was making its way to Cape Town when it was searched.

"We are trying to find out where they were from because the vessel is originally from Ecuador in South America and the containers were destined for Cape Town. At this point, we're trying to find out whether the actual narcotics were destined for a person or persons in Cape Town."