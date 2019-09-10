NPA seeks minimum prescribed sentence for mom who poisoned her 4 kids

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

NPA seeks minimum prescribed sentence for mom who poisoned her 4 kids

Zinhle Maditla pleaded guilty to the premeditated murder of her four children, aged between 11 months and 8-years-old, in December last year.

Zinhle Maditla. Picture: facebook.com
Zinhle Maditla. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The woman convicted of killing her four children will return to the High Court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday morning for pre-sentencing.

Zinhle Maditla pleaded guilty to the premeditated murder of her four children, aged between 11 months and 8-years-old, in December last year.

In a letter, she confessed how she poisoned each of them in their Emalahleni home.

Maditla (24) told the court on Monday how she put rat poison in the children's food and then tried to poison herself.

It's understood that she killed the children out of rage after she found their father cheating on her.

The NPA in Mpumalanga said that it would now be arguing for a prescribed minimum sentence to be handed down to Maditla.

Arguments will start during pre-sentencing today, thereafter Judge Segopotso Mpahlele will hand down judgment.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA