Ngubane concedes unqualified Motsoeneng should not have been appointed SABC COO
Former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday about the rise of Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
PRETORIA - While former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane praised Hlaudi Motsoeneng for his apparent skills and go-getter attitude, he conceded that he should not have been permanently appointed as the chief operations officer because he did not possess the required qualification.
Ngubane was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday about the rise of Motsoeneng.
Several witnesses have accused the controversial figure of acting with impunity and firing people for questioning his authority.
Ngubane spoke fondly of Motsoeneng and how he was able to do the work his university educated and qualified counterparts couldn’t.
Advocate Thandi Norman read out the requirements for the chief operations officer's position.
"Having looked then at this advert, I'm sure you would have said it's not going to be possible for Mr Haludi Motsoeneng to meet those requirements because he didn't have a degree, he didn't have a diploma and, at the time, I think he did not have a matric as well. You would not have expected the SABC then to appoint him permanently in that position."
Ngubane left the organisation in 2013 before Motsoeneng was permanently appointed.
Popular in Local
-
Witness details finding Nicholas Ninow in women’s bathroom
-
[UPDATE] 4 trucks torched overnight in WC
-
Police seize R85m of cocaine from ship in EC
-
Xenophobia attacks won't affect relations between SA, Nigeria - ambassador
-
EFF's Malema denies link to stolen VBS millions
-
R304 closed as protesters burn tyres, barricade roads in Klipheuwel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.