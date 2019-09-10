Ngubane concedes unqualified Motsoeneng should not have been appointed SABC COO

Former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday about the rise of Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

PRETORIA - While former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane praised Hlaudi Motsoeneng for his apparent skills and go-getter attitude, he conceded that he should not have been permanently appointed as the chief operations officer because he did not possess the required qualification.

Ngubane was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday about the rise of Motsoeneng.

Several witnesses have accused the controversial figure of acting with impunity and firing people for questioning his authority.

Ngubane spoke fondly of Motsoeneng and how he was able to do the work his university educated and qualified counterparts couldn’t.

Advocate Thandi Norman read out the requirements for the chief operations officer's position.

"Having looked then at this advert, I'm sure you would have said it's not going to be possible for Mr Haludi Motsoeneng to meet those requirements because he didn't have a degree, he didn't have a diploma and, at the time, I think he did not have a matric as well. You would not have expected the SABC then to appoint him permanently in that position."

Ngubane left the organisation in 2013 before Motsoeneng was permanently appointed.