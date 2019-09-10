View all in Latest
Go

MTN to stay in Nigeria despite xenophobia retaliation attacks

MTN closed its retail operations and headquarters in the west African country after four franchise outlets were damaged.

MTN Africa. Picture: Supplied.
MTN Africa. Picture: Supplied.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Telecoms giant MTN said it has no doubt it would continue doing business in Nigeria after its operations were looted as locals avenged the latest attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

MTN closed its retail operations and headquarters in the west African country after four franchise outlets were damaged.

The company’s group CEO Rob Shuter said that law enforcement authorities in Nigeria were been supportive.

"I think it must be understood that there is a tremendous concern in the Nigerian society about Nigerians who are living and working in South Africa who are not safe, who don't feel safe and who have been subject to these attacks in the last few weeks."

