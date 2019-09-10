MTN heads to court over R5m fine in WhatsApp bundle case
The network has been slapped with a R5 million fine for failing to notify authorities in time before hiking the price of its 1GB monthly WhatsApp bundle.
JOHANNESBURG - MTN says it believes its penalty from Icasa in the 1GB monthly WhatsApp bundle case should be proportional to its transgression.
The network has been slapped with a R5 million fine for failing to notify authorities in time before hiking the price of its 1 gigabyte monthly WhatsApp bundle. At least R2 million of the fine is suspended for 3 years.
In a statement, MTN spokesperson Jacqui O’Sullivan details multiple instances where the network notified Icasa of its intentions to increase the price of its 1GB monthly WhatsApp bundle.
She said they also wrote to Icasa shortly before the price hike but there was no response and it went ahead with the adjustment.
MTN said it respected the role of the authority and insisted that, at the time, the company believed that increasing the price of the bundle was the only way to ensure the continued functionality of MTN SA’s 3G network.
The network said it was very aware of the required Icasa timing, which was why it applied for leniency.
IMTN will be taking the decision on review to the High Court.
