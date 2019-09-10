View all in Latest
MPs set for debate on GBV, xenophobia attacks in Parliament

MPs will again come together to debate and try to come up with solutions to the ongoing unrest in parts of the country.

The National Assembly of South Africa on 22 May 2019. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter.
The National Assembly of South Africa on 22 May 2019. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly will on Tuesday debate a matter of "national importance" which will focus on recent incidents of femicide, public violence and looting.

The debate was put on Parliament's agenda following a week of attacks on foreign nationals and public outrage over the rape and murders of women and children.

The urgent debate will come just a week after the National Assembly held a similar debate on gender-based violence as part of Women's Month.

MPs will again come together to debate and try to come up with solutions to the ongoing unrest in parts of the country.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said on Monday, following the party's caucus lekgotla at the weekend, that its MPs would lead the debate and would make a number of inputs.

"Whatever laws must be looked at in terms of who accesses our country and trades within the country that will be our angle of debate as the ANC, to say we must differentiate between xenophobic attacks as well as criminal activities."

That's not all that will be on Parliament's agenda today and MPs are also expected to debate government's proposal to introduce a regime of prescribed assets in South Africa, which could potentially threaten the pension savings of millions of South Africans.

