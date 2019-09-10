MDC postpones 20th-anniversary celebrations after Mugabe's death

On Tuesday, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said it was un-African for some to celebrate while others were mourning.

HARARE - The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Zimbabwe said it has postponed its 20th-anniversary celebrations due this weekend following the death of Robert Mugabe.

Chamisa has told a media conference that his party’s 20th-anniversary celebrations due this Saturday, have been postponed to the end of the month.

Saturday is the day that’s been set for Mugabe’s funeral service and Chamisa said the MDC want to give dignity and honour to the dead.

Critics said the MDC has been too soft on the former president, given that many of its members suffered under his regime.

But Chamisa said the party would not take revenge of a dead Mugabe, adding that bitterness would not move the nation forward.