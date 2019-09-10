Motsoeneng: SABC knew I wasn't qualified when they recruited me
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said he was offended that the media painted him as a liar about not having a matric certificate.
Motsoeneng was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
He said that various SABC officials who recruited him knew that he wasn't qualified.
But Motsoeneng added that he occupied many positions at the broadcaster.
Asked in what capacity he was employed at the SABC, he said: “I occupied many positions. Every position at the SABC, I went through all the steps of the organisation except the chairperson of the board.”
WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng at the Zondo commission
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Witness tells court Nicholas Ninow tried to attack her with belt
-
EFF members gather at Hawks' Pretoria HQ in support of Malema
-
DA's Steenhuisen: It shouldn't be easy to remove head of Chapter 9 institution
-
ANC top brass heading to Zimbabwe for African liberation movement meeting
-
WATCH LIVE: Motsoeneng responds to claims against him at Zondo Inquiry
-
Witness details finding Nicholas Ninow in women’s bathroom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.