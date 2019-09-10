Motsoeneng: SABC knew I wasn't qualified when they recruited me

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said he was offended that the media painted him as a liar about not having a matric certificate.

He said that various SABC officials who recruited him knew that he wasn't qualified.

But Motsoeneng added that he occupied many positions at the broadcaster.

Asked in what capacity he was employed at the SABC, he said: “I occupied many positions. Every position at the SABC, I went through all the steps of the organisation except the chairperson of the board.”

