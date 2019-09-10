Hlaudi Motsoeneng expected to respond to allegations at state capture inquiry
Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been accused of massive interference in the functioning of the SABC newsroom for political interests.
JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected in the hot seat at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday morning.
He's been blamed for much of the broadcaster's collapse in recent years and his name has also come up at at the Zondo Inquiry.
Motsoeneng has been accused of massive interference in the functioning of the SABC newsroom for political interests.
His much-anticipated testimony is expected to respond to some of the allegations made against him by other witnesses.
On Monday, former SABC board chairperson Ben Ngubane explained to the commission how Motsoeneng managed to rise to top management at the SABC without a matric certificate.
"He succeeded as a stakeholder manager. There was a new challenge and he was thought to be able to do it. Just from going to that to becoming acting COO, it wasn't a matter of qualification, it was a matter of being able to do the job."
Last week SAfm executive producer and member of the so-called SABC 8, Krivani Pillay, told the commission how Motsoeneng's seemingly irrational decisions like muting political analysts were designed to protect former President Jacob Zuma and the ANC from criticism.
Another SABC 8 member Foeta Krige told the commission last week how Motsoeneng ruled the broadcaster by decree and had people who stood in his way removed.
Proceedings are expected to start at 10am.
