Moody's cuts SA's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.7%
Credit ratings firm Moody’s further trimmed its economic growth forecast for South Africa to 0.7% in 2019 from a June forecast of 1.0%.
JOHANNESBURG - Credit ratings firm Moody’s further trimmed its economic growth forecast for South Africa to 0.7% in 2019 from a June forecast of 1.0%, saying a slowdown in global and regional growth would impact negatively on government tax revenue and hurt growth.
Moody’s, which assigns South African debt its only remaining investment-grade rating, sees gross domestic product growth in 2020 of 1.5%, its associate managing director for financial institutions Antonello Aquino said on Tuesday at a credit conference in Johannesburg.
More in Business
-
Amcu declares a dispute in wage talks with platinum firms
-
Rand firms ahead of manufacturing data
-
MTN heads to court over R5m fine in WhatsApp bundle case
-
MTN fined for hiking WhatsApp data bundle price
-
Rand firms as Fed cut bets spur buying, stocks steady
-
Ben Ngubane explains Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s rise at the SABC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.