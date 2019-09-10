Moody's cuts SA's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.7%

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Moody's cuts SA's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.7%

Credit ratings firm Moody’s further trimmed its economic growth forecast for South Africa to 0.7% in 2019 from a June forecast of 1.0%.

A sign for Moody's rating agency stands in front of the company headquarters in New York in 2012. Picture: AFP.
A sign for Moody's rating agency stands in front of the company headquarters in New York in 2012. Picture: AFP.
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Credit ratings firm Moody’s further trimmed its economic growth forecast for South Africa to 0.7% in 2019 from a June forecast of 1.0%, saying a slowdown in global and regional growth would impact negatively on government tax revenue and hurt growth.

Moody’s, which assigns South African debt its only remaining investment-grade rating, sees gross domestic product growth in 2020 of 1.5%, its associate managing director for financial institutions Antonello Aquino said on Tuesday at a credit conference in Johannesburg.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA