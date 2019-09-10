Marcos Ondruska: Preparations are going well ahead of Davis Cup

Kelvin Grove Club in Cape Town will be the venue to host South Africa’s crucial Euro/Africa Group 2 Davis Cup tie against Bulgaria, on 13 and 14 September 2019.

CAPE TOWN - South African team captain Marcos Ondruska said the entire team is ecstatic at the prospect of playing in front of their friends and families in the upcoming Davis Cup.

Kelvin Grove is one of the leading tennis facilities in the country and will also be hosting a prestigious ITF Junior Grade A event in the week after the Davis Cup tie.

However, one player who will not be taking part in the tie is Grigor Dimitrov due to his participation at the US Open.

Meanwhile, the home team will be bolstered by the continued growth of Cape-born Lloyd Harris on the world charts.

Ondruska believes Cape Town couldn't be a better venue to host the tie.

"Preparations are going incredibly well, we had our first set on Sunday afternoon. I'm super excited with what we have this week between the team in what we call it next generation squads. So, I think there's a lot to be excited about," said Ondruska.

"Playing in this venue is phenomenal - the court is spectacular and you in the shadow of Table Mountain here and Cape Town its own is a fantastic city. Most of the guys are coming in this area so they know and familiar with the area conditions, they also spent the two weeks here preparing - so in terms of the conditions and getting ready for the tie - it couldn't be better."