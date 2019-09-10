Man City assemble football's first billion-euro squad - study

Manchester United have the second-most expensive squad in the Premier League followed by Champions League winners Liverpool.

LONDON - Premier League champions Manchester City are the first team to have spent more than 1 billion euros to assemble their squad, a study has shown.

Data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory showed that City have spent 1.014 billion euros on their current squad. French champions Paris St-Germain were second having spent 913 million euros and Spain’s Real Madrid were third with 902 million euros.

Manchester United have the second-most expensive squad in the Premier League followed by Champions League winners Liverpool.

The Premier League average was 345 million euros, it said.

At the other end of the scale, Germany’s Paderborn had the cheapest squad in the study, which looked at teams from the English, German, Italian, French and Spanish top flights.