Malema set to give Hawks statement over firearm incident at 2018 rally
Julius Malema has been summoned to the unit's offices in Pretoria to provide a warning statement to investigators.
PRETORIA – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will have an opportunity on Tuesday to tell the Hawks what happened at a political rally in 2018 when he was filmed seemingly firing a rifle into the air.
Malema has been summoned to the unit's offices in Pretoria to provide a warning statement to investigators. It emerged last week that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had taken a decision in the matter but declined to disclose it.
The EFF has maintained that its leader did not fire a rifle into the air. Instead, the party said he was pretending to shoot to coincide with fireworks going off.
Eyewitness News understands investigators seized spent cartridges at the sports grounds where the rally took place to supplement the video footage evidence.
It is, however, unclear if the security manager, who allegedly owns the firearm, is also a suspect in the case.
What has become evident is that the red beret leader will be hauled off to court in the Eastern Cape on this firearm charge.
Popular in Politics
-
EFF's Malema denies link to stolen VBS millions
-
ANC MPs don't support call for return of death penalty - Majodina
-
Malema summoned to Hawks offices over firearm discharge claims
-
ANC warns against labeling violent attacks as xenophobic
-
Nxasana hasn't paid back R17m because he no longer has the money, inquiry hears
-
Ben Ngubane tells Zondo Inquiry he had limited relationship with Guptas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.