Malema set to give Hawks statement over firearm incident at 2018 rally

Julius Malema has been summoned to the unit's offices in Pretoria to provide a warning statement to investigators.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's sixth birthday celebration at Kanyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday 27 July 2019. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema at the party’s sixth birthday celebration at Kanyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday 27 July 2019. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will have an opportunity on Tuesday to tell the Hawks what happened at a political rally in 2018 when he was filmed seemingly firing a rifle into the air.

Malema has been summoned to the unit's offices in Pretoria to provide a warning statement to investigators. It emerged last week that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had taken a decision in the matter but declined to disclose it.

The EFF has maintained that its leader did not fire a rifle into the air. Instead, the party said he was pretending to shoot to coincide with fireworks going off.

Eyewitness News understands investigators seized spent cartridges at the sports grounds where the rally took place to supplement the video footage evidence.

It is, however, unclear if the security manager, who allegedly owns the firearm, is also a suspect in the case.

What has become evident is that the red beret leader will be hauled off to court in the Eastern Cape on this firearm charge.

