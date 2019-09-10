View all in Latest
Maimane blames SAPS, metro police for poor handling of xenophobic attacks

Mmusi Maimane was speaking outside the Johannesburg central police station where he handed over a memorandum of grievances to SAPS.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane speaking outside the Johannesburg central police station where he handed over a memorandum of grievances to the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Tuesday, 10 September 2019. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG CBD - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane added his voice to those questioning the lack of intelligence to deal with the violence mainly geared towards foreign nationals, especially in Gauteng.

Maimane was speaking outside the Johannesburg central police station on Tuesday where he handed over a memorandum of grievances to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

He's appealed for information to be shared with law enforcement agencies so they could be better prepared to deal with the violence.

WATCH: We weren’t proactive - SAPS top cop Khehla Sitole on xenophobic attacks

Maimane said the response to the violence especially in Joburg has been dismal.

And for that, he blamed the SAPS for failing to gather proper intelligence.

“The intelligence sharing cannot be a secret anymore. When we talk about state security and the actions of state security, our call is that intelligence needs to be brought to the ground.”

The DA leader said there should be better cooperation between members of the SAPS and metro officers.

“Half of the challenge behind this issue is that much of the actions that have been taking place have been far more reactive rather than proactive. Therefore I am calling upon Minister Bheki Cele to say that this is a citizen’s issue.”

Maimane has given police 48 hours to respond to the DA’s memorandum.

