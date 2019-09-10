Justice will prevail for elderly man (76) murdered in EC, says police

SAPS top brass to review anti-rape strategy
Police spokesperson Gerda Swart said police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the murder.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police believe justice will prevail in the murder of the 76-year-old Duncan Lethbridge.
This after police made a second arrest over the weekend. Police spokesperson Gerda Swart said police arrested a 25-year-old man.
“He will appear in court on charges ranging from house robbery to murder.”
Last month, the two suspects allegedly tied up Lethbridge, his 71-year-old wife and their domestic worker before stealing goods from the safe.
A post-mortem confirmed that Lethbridge suffocated to death.
