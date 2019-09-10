Malema: I'll comment to discharging firearm charges in court

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Malema: I'll comment to discharging firearm charges in court

Julius Malema was speaking outside the Hawks head offices in Pretoria today after meeting with investigators who obtained a warning statement from him.

EFF leader Julius Malema sits in the High Court in Pretoria on 4 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
EFF leader Julius Malema sits in the High Court in Pretoria on 4 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
48 minutes ago

SILVERTON - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the Hawks have put several charges to him for allegedly discharging a firearm in a public place but he has declined to comment on them, saying he’ll only do so in court.

Malema was speaking outside the Hawks head offices in Pretoria on Tuesday after meeting with investigators who obtained a warning statement from him.

The party has maintained their leader did not fire a gun but was rather pretending to shoot a toy rifle to coincide with fireworks.

Malema said the Hawks have come up with five charges against him.

“And they asked us to respond to those charges and we said we will not say anything. If they want to charge, they must charge, and we will speak in court. We don’t think there is anything to answer to because really, they are being mischievous.”

Malema said as far as he was aware, he was the only suspect in the matter.

He was accompanied by attorney Ian Levitt and advocates Laurence Hodes and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA