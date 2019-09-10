Malema: I'll comment to discharging firearm charges in court
Julius Malema was speaking outside the Hawks head offices in Pretoria today after meeting with investigators who obtained a warning statement from him.
SILVERTON - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the Hawks have put several charges to him for allegedly discharging a firearm in a public place but he has declined to comment on them, saying he’ll only do so in court.
Malema was speaking outside the Hawks head offices in Pretoria on Tuesday after meeting with investigators who obtained a warning statement from him.
The party has maintained their leader did not fire a gun but was rather pretending to shoot a toy rifle to coincide with fireworks.
Malema said the Hawks have come up with five charges against him.
“And they asked us to respond to those charges and we said we will not say anything. If they want to charge, they must charge, and we will speak in court. We don’t think there is anything to answer to because really, they are being mischievous.”
Malema said as far as he was aware, he was the only suspect in the matter.
He was accompanied by attorney Ian Levitt and advocates Laurence Hodes and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.
