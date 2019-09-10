Hundreds of Nigerians to take free evacuation from SA
Private Nigerian airline Air Peace plans to operate two flights with Boeing 777 aircraft, the first leaving Lagos late on Tuesday to return on Wednesday with evacuees.
ABUJA - At least 640 Nigerians have signed up to take free flights home from South Africa after xenophobic attacks on foreigners, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s president said on Tuesday.
Private Nigerian airline Air Peace plans to operate two flights with Boeing 777 aircraft, the first leaving Lagos late on Tuesday to return on Wednesday with evacuees.
The plane can carry roughly 300 passengers.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday called for the immediate voluntary evacuation of all Nigerians wanting to return home, and Air Peace offered free flights last week.
In the latest of periodic xenophobic violence in South Africa, deadly riots last week in Pretoria and Johannesburg killed at least 10 people including two foreigners, and targeted foreign-owned businesses.
Retaliatory attacks in Nigeria forced South African businesses to shut doors for several days, and South Africa temporarily closed its embassy on safety fears.
Buhari will visit South Africa next month to address the attacks and seek a solution.
Popular in Africa
-
ANC top brass heading to Zimbabwe for African liberation movement meeting
-
Nigerian ambassador: Nigerians involved in crime in SA must face the law
-
Mnangagwa: SA must use force to quell xenophobic attacks
-
Xenophobic attacks won't affect relations between SA, Nigeria - ambassador
-
Pope Francis urges Mauritius to shun 'idolatrous economic model'
-
MTN to stay in Nigeria despite xenophobia retaliation attacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.