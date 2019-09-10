Guateng state hospitals to get R2 billion facelift

The province's infrastructure development and health departments will be upgrading 32 facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng state hospitals will be getting a facelift one that will come with a R2 billion price tag.

The money for these projects will come out of the Gauteng government's budget.

The Gauteng Infrastructure Development Department will soon be putting out a tender for this mammoth project to find the right contractors to refurbish hospitals, most of which are older than 50 years.

Head of the department Bethuel Netshiswinzhe said maintenance work at existing hospitals was also lagging.

“The need to maintain them properly becomes very very critical. They are under extreme pressure in terms of the expectations of taking in patients on a daily basis. We need to adopt a more proactive maintenance approach.”

He said the priority was to get the buildings in line with the prescribed maintenance norms and standards.

“That’s why there’s that major intervention and going forward is to just maintain the facilities to make sure that they are able to provide the required services.”

Detailed assessments have been done on all hospitals to determine the extent of the refurbishment needed at each facility.