Gender sensitisation training recommended for Elijah Mhlanga
This comes after Mhlanga tweeted pictures of half-naked men and women holding books while encouraging the culture of reading.
JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality on Tuesday has made a binding recommendation that Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga go through gender sensitisation training.
Parliament's portfolio committee on education condemned the tweets and called for action to be taken against him.
The commission’s Javu Baloyi said their recommendation came after a ruling by a Constitutional Court.
“One of the Constitutional Court judgment rulings during the Nkandla saga stipulated that there is a binding recommendation or remedial action of the Chapter 9 institution and we must take them on review. Such as that compels us with what Mr Mhlanga did for us to go that route.”
The Basic Education Department issued an apology for the tweets.
