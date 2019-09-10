Fourth death after Dutch policeman shoots family
The shooting happened on Monday night at a home in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, a river city about 25 kilometres southwest of the port of Rotterdam.
THE HAGUE - A woman has died of her wounds in hospital after her estranged Dutch policeman husband shot her and his two young daughters before turning the gun on himself, prosecutors said Tuesday.
The shooting happened on Monday night at a home in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, a river city about 25 kilometres southwest of the port of Rotterdam.
Police said the 35-year-old officer, identified only as Wendell C in Dutch media, shot dead his two daughters aged 12 and eight, and left his partner seriously wounded before taking his own life.
The 27-year-old woman "died of her wounds in hospital this (Tuesday) morning," Rotterdam public prosecution service spokesperson Rubinia Tjon-A-Sam told AFP.
"We are still investigating but we believe that it had to do with a family drama."
A police statement said that "the dead man is a policeman of the Rotterdam police unit."
The man and his wife were in the process of separating but were still living together in the same home, Dutch media reported.
The incident has shocked the country of over 17 million people where firearm-related deaths are relatively low.
Gun laws were tightened up after a 2011 mall shooting in the town of Alphen aan de Rijn in which six people were killed by a gunman whom a court said should never have been granted a gun licence.
However, the Netherlands was again rocked in July when four people died in a shooting on a tram in the city of Utrecht. A Turkish-born suspect has been charged with "multiple murders with terrorist aims."
Popular in World
-
Pope Francis urges Mauritius to shun 'idolatrous economic model'
-
Outgoing parliament deals new Brexit blow to British PM
-
Hundreds of schools shut as forest-fire haze blankets SE Asia
-
Trump says Afghanistan peace talks with Taliban are 'dead'
-
British Airways says almost all UK flights cancelled over strike
-
Hong Kong leader says escalation of violence will not solve social issues
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.