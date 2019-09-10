Ex-Dros waitress confirms Nicholas Ninow was found in toilet with girl
The latest witness to testify – a waitress at the restaurant - was adamant that Nicolas Ninow was the man who was found with the girl in one of the toilet cubicles.
PRETORIA - A fourth witness in the Dros rape trial has on Tuesday corroborated the evidence by others that Nicholas Ninow was found in the female toilet with a seven-year-old girl who he admitted to raping at the restaurant last year.
Ninow is standing trial for the rape of the girl in the High Court in Pretoria. He has pleaded guilty but the State is proceeding with its case, saying it doesn’t agree with his plea statement.
The witness said she went to the bathroom after the mother of the victim informed her that the girl was missing.
Upon arrival, they forced the door open after the mother of the victim called out her name and the girl also shouted.
Earlier, the witness broke down in tears after she was asked by the State why she left her workplace. She spoke through an interpreter.
The matter was adjourned for the day and the State indicated it would call other witnesses on Wednesday.
Dros rape trial: Ex-childminder recounts day Nicholas Ninow raped little girl
