EWN apologises to Julius Malema
As Eyewitness News, we demand that our reporters abide by the same high standards that we expect from others.
Eyewitness News unreservedly apologises to the Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema for the foul language used by its reporter, Barry Bateman.
Bateman was caught on camera using derogatory words while in conversation with another reporter following an impromptu press briefing by Malema outside the Hawks’ offices on Tuesday. The video has since been shared on social media.
Bateman was taken off air immediately after we were made aware of the video. EWN will hold an internal probe that will deal with the matter appropriately.
