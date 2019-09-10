View all in Latest
EFF members gather at Hawks' Pretoria HQ in support of Malema

Julius Malema is meeting with Hawks investigators over a case in which he allegedly unlawfully discharged a firearm during a political rally in the Eastern Cape last year.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters have gathered outside the Hawks' head offices in Pretoria on 10 September in support of party leader Julius Malema. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
5 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters have gathered outside the Hawks' head offices in Pretoria where party leader Julius Malema was scheduled to meet with investigators.

Malema allegedly unlawfully discharged a firearm during a political rally in the Eastern Cape last year.

The EFF has denied he fired the weapon, insisting it was a toy, and that his actions coincided with fireworks going off.

Several dozen party supporters gathered outside the Hawks offices while their campaign truck played music.

The gates at the main entrance have been sealed and it’s understood Malema may have used another entrance.

He was scheduled to meet with investigators, together with his attorney, at 10am.

It’s unclear if Malema is the only suspect in the matter as it’s understood the owner of the firearm, a security company owner, was also being investigated.

The EFF leader is expected to address supporters after meeting with the Hawks.

