EFF members gather at Hawks' Pretoria HQ in support of Malema

Julius Malema is meeting with Hawks investigators over a case in which he allegedly unlawfully discharged a firearm during a political rally in the Eastern Cape last year.

PRETORIA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters have gathered outside the Hawks' head offices in Pretoria where party leader Julius Malema was scheduled to meet with investigators.

Malema allegedly unlawfully discharged a firearm during a political rally in the Eastern Cape last year.

The EFF has denied he fired the weapon, insisting it was a toy, and that his actions coincided with fireworks going off.

Several dozen party supporters gathered outside the Hawks offices while their campaign truck played music.

#JuliusMalema a few EFF supporters have gathered outside the Hawks HQ where Malema is scheduled to meet with an investigator to give a warning statement. Malema allegedly unlawfully discharged a firearm at a rally in the Eastern Cape last year. BB pic.twitter.com/CazsZdVL3I — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2019

The gates at the main entrance have been sealed and it’s understood Malema may have used another entrance.

He was scheduled to meet with investigators, together with his attorney, at 10am.

It’s unclear if Malema is the only suspect in the matter as it’s understood the owner of the firearm, a security company owner, was also being investigated.

The EFF leader is expected to address supporters after meeting with the Hawks.