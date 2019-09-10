Dros rape trial: Ex-childminder recounts day Nicholas Ninow raped little girl
The former childminder told the court that she was the one who took the little girl to the bathroom where Ninow was caught violating her.
PRETORIA - A former childminder at the Dros restaurant where a seven-year-old girl was raped has broken down while describing her guilt at leaving the child unattended.
The witness, who cannot be named, testified in the trial against Nicholas Ninow the High Court in Pretoria. Although Ninow pleaded guilty, the trial went ahead.
The former childminder told the court that she was the one who took the little girl to the bathroom where Ninow was caught violating her. She said upon her return from lunch, the victim’s mother appeared confused as she frantically searched for her child.
They then proceeded to the toilet and together with four others forced the door open and found the girl in the cubicle with Ninow.
The woman, who had since parted ways with Dros, said the mother shouted at her saying she trusted her with her child. She told the High Court that after that encounter she felt scared every time she went to the bathroom and wondered if something would happen again.
The trial continues.
