DJ Fresh: Current sexual assault allegations are false, without basis

DJ Fresh has denied allegations of sexual assault levelled against him on social media.

DJ Fresh. Picture: @DJFreshSA/Twitter.
DJ Fresh. Picture: @DJFreshSA/Twitter.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thato 'DJ Fresh' Sikwane on Tuesday denied allegations of sexual assault levelled against him on social media.

On Twitter account @AmINext, which has since been removed from the social media platform, an anonymous person accused the DJ by name of rape at a popular club in Fourways.

"As a person who has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades; I have considered myself as a tool and a voice for the unheard. I have never been one to shy away from taking responsibility for my actions and will not be starting now. I have faced all manner of false accusations from anonymous and identified parties; to which I have rarely responded," he said through his statement.

He said the comments were published "recklessly".

"The current allegations are false and without basis," he added.

Sikwane said he was "saddened" that "the focus is being shifted from the real issues and perpetrators".

"I have consistently used the platforms of influence that I am afforded to take a stand against gender-based violence. I have supported initiatives in this area, motivated by the wish for a safe country for women and children, and the public at large. I am, and will, remain committed to this cause."

Sikwane has also alluded to comments made by a former partner on social media. She did not name him in the posts.

"As for the statements made by someone I had a relationship with over 18 years ago, they are without merit and denied. I have, in the past, chosen to ignore this person, but due to the implications of the most recent statements, the matter is has been referred to my attorneys to handle and I am not in a position to comment further at this time," he said.

