CT school takes disciplinary action against pupil who made rape joke online
The school took swift action after the video was shared on social media.
CAPE TOWN - A student at Wynberg Boys High School is facing a disciplinary hearing after he uploaded a video telling a rape joke on social media.
The past week placed the spotlight on gender-based violence and rape culture in the country following the brutal killings of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess and several other women.
The school took swift action after the video was shared on social media.
The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said the learner showed remorse.
“The comment made was completely inappropriate, offensive and concerning given the current focus on violence in this country. The school took immediate action and the learner has already faced an internal disciplinary hearing inquiry and has shown remorse.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Witness tells court Nicholas Ninow tried to attack her with belt
-
EFF members gather at Hawks' Pretoria HQ in support of Malema
-
Dros rape trial: Ex-childminder recounts day Nicholas Ninow raped little girl
-
Hundreds of Nigerians to take free evacuation from SA
-
DA's Steenhuisen: It shouldn't be easy to remove head of Chapter 9 institution
-
DJ Fresh: Current sexual assault allegations are false, without basis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.