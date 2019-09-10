CT school takes disciplinary action against pupil who made rape joke online

The school took swift action after the video was shared on social media.

CAPE TOWN - A student at Wynberg Boys High School is facing a disciplinary hearing after he uploaded a video telling a rape joke on social media.

The past week placed the spotlight on gender-based violence and rape culture in the country following the brutal killings of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess and several other women.

The school took swift action after the video was shared on social media.

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said the learner showed remorse.

“The comment made was completely inappropriate, offensive and concerning given the current focus on violence in this country. The school took immediate action and the learner has already faced an internal disciplinary hearing inquiry and has shown remorse.”