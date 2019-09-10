Classes disrupted amid gender violence protest at a CPUT campus

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Classes disrupted amid gender violence protest at a CPUT campus

Eyewitness News has been told of gender violence protests under way at CPUT’s Mowbray campus in Cape Town.

FILE: The Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: The Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Eyewitness News has been told of gender violence protests under way at CPUT’s Mowbray campus in Cape Town.

This student told EWN her lecture was disrupted.

“We were in Afrikaans class. We heard them singing downstairs. After a while, they came upstairs. They were banging on the doors and came in. They demanded that we come out. We decided to sit down, but they said if we refused they’d get violent with us. A girl spoke to us and said they were waiting on the vice-chancellor to meet their demands.”

On Monday, CPUT staff members and students assembled for a day of mourning on the Bellville Campus.

This follows a wave of violence perpetrated against women and widespread protests against gender violence.

Vice-chancellor professor Chris Nhlapo reemphasised management’s commitment to zero tolerance for gender-based violence and urged students and staffers to join hands and take action.

“Be vigilant of this GBV monster in and outside of university spaces.”

Last week, a CPUT nursing student was abducted outside Tygerberg Hospital and sexually assault.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology nursing student received medical treatment and counselling at Karl Bremer Hospital's Thuthuzela Care centre.

Officials said that she was released after her attack. They added that they had visited the victim and would assist her on the path to healing.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA