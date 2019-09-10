Bonang, Minnie & Cassper nominated for E! People's Choice Awards
Other African celebrities up for the award includes Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.
CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini Jones and Cassper Nyovest are among the nominees for this year’s African Influencer category at the E! People's Choice Awards in California.
Other African celebrities up for the award includes Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.
The People’s Choice Awards is the only major awards show voted on entirely by the public for fan favourites in movies, music and television.
The People’s Choice official website at www.PeoplesChoice.com houses the voting platform where fans determine the categories, nominees and winners for the annual awards show.
South African celebs shared their nominations on social media and fans have already started voting.
AFRICA! Who should WIN #EOnlineAfrica's #AfricanInfluencer of 2019?— Universal TV Africa (@UniversalTVSA) September 9, 2019
Have your say now: https://t.co/pOeFVoxwzd and vote for @MinnieDlamini!#PCAs pic.twitter.com/JzfQYApQNa
Hey hey! I’ve been nominated for an E! People’s Choice Award. 🇿🇦❤️ Soooo cool!! I’ll need your help, to vote click here - https://t.co/VpdgZm5Ply 💐💕 #BonangMatheba #AfricanInfluencer pic.twitter.com/gCYY9OoLuf— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 9, 2019
AFRICA! Who should WIN #EOnlineAfrica's #AfricanInfluencer of 2019?— Universal TV Africa (@UniversalTVSA) September 9, 2019
Have your say now: https://t.co/pOeFVoxwzd and vote for @casspernyovest!#PCAs pic.twitter.com/HvcC8kYGDB
Popular in Lifestyle
-
5 things to know about 'The Handmaid's Tale'
-
Shorter people run higher risk of diabetes - study
-
Thandie Newton: My career suffered because I turned down sexual advances
-
Taylor Swift fans descend on Paris for City of Lover concert
-
Meghan Markle's dad criticises being estranged from his daughter
-
Lilly's targeted RET drug shrinks tumours in lung cancer trial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.