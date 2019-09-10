Bonang, Minnie & Cassper nominated for E! People's Choice Awards

Other African celebrities up for the award includes Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini Jones and Cassper Nyovest are among the nominees for this year’s African Influencer category at the E! People's Choice Awards in California.

The People’s Choice Awards is the only major awards show voted on entirely by the public for fan favourites in movies, music and television.

The People’s Choice official website at www.PeoplesChoice.com houses the voting platform where fans determine the categories, nominees and winners for the annual awards show.

South African celebs shared their nominations on social media and fans have already started voting.