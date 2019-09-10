Bonang, Minnie & Cassper nominated for E! People's Choice Awards

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Bonang, Minnie & Cassper nominated for E! People's Choice Awards

Other African celebrities up for the award includes Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini Jones and Cassper Nyovest were nominated for the 2019 African Influencer category at the E! People's Choice Awards in California. Picture: EWN.
Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini Jones and Cassper Nyovest were nominated for the 2019 African Influencer category at the E! People's Choice Awards in California. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini Jones and Cassper Nyovest are among the nominees for this year’s African Influencer category at the E! People's Choice Awards in California.

Other African celebrities up for the award includes Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

The People’s Choice Awards is the only major awards show voted on entirely by the public for fan favourites in movies, music and television.

The People’s Choice official website at www.PeoplesChoice.com houses the voting platform where fans determine the categories, nominees and winners for the annual awards show.

South African celebs shared their nominations on social media and fans have already started voting.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA